Cwm LLC Purchases 3,401 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 872.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 177,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,813,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811,305 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,626,000 after acquiring an additional 239,768 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 177,642 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 27,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,410,000.

PEJ opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average of $42.47. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

