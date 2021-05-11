Cwm LLC Has $186,000 Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 72.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.1% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $158.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.86. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.78.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

