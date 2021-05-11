Cwm LLC Has $181,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth $36,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

BUD stock opened at $74.88 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $75.77. The firm has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.37, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.