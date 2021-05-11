Cwm LLC Has $166,000 Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $75.61 on Tuesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $76.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.16.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

