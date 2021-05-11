Cwm LLC Acquires 51 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 15.7% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 593,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $164,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 28.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,303 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 78.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 243 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 40.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $276.05 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.57 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.78, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.16 and a 200-day moving average of $283.31.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus increased their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.09.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

