CWM Advisors LLC Invests $672,000 in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

FIBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 8,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $369,050.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 14,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $659,363.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,750. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.98. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.14.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.42%.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.