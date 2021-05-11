CWM Advisors LLC Invests $634,000 in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FMBI shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

