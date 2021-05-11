CWM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 22,515 Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Camping World by 26.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 4.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Camping World by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Camping World by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 107,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $4,267,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $100,189.08. Insiders have sold 1,070,860 shares of company stock valued at $47,879,689 in the last quarter. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

CWH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.30.

NYSE CWH opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.17.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.38%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

