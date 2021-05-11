CWM Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 538.9% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 33,950 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $1,774,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $6,085,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 96,608 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 42,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.25 and a 200 day moving average of $68.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $91.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $873,924.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

