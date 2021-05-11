CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Repligen by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Repligen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,832,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,904,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Repligen by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $175.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.47. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 213.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.20.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $4,165,161.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,210,464.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total value of $73,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,382 shares of company stock worth $9,056,388 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.