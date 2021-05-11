CWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $358,155,000 after acquiring an additional 326,910 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,338,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,579,000 after acquiring an additional 612,992 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,801,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 685,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,630,000 after buying an additional 63,820 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $95.96 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.27 and its 200-day moving average is $93.72.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 38.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLB. Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,988,118.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,361,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

