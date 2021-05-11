CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 7,325 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 81.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEG. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,804.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEG. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

