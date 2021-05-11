CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

CURO Group has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CURO Group to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Get CURO Group alerts:

Shares of CURO stock opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. CURO Group has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average is $12.99.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%. The business had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CURO Group will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other CURO Group news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 13,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $209,854.81. Insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.