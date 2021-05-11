Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.68 Million

Equities analysts predict that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will announce $2.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Curis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.31 million and the highest is $3.04 million. Curis posted sales of $2.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full year sales of $11.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.54 million to $11.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.81 million, with estimates ranging from $10.75 million to $12.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

CRIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jonestrading raised their price objective on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

NASDAQ:CRIS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,578,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,108. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $899.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

