Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.77 billion-$24.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.20 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $246.45.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE:CMI traded down $7.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.87. 14,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $143.32 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cummins will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.