Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,031,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,361,000 after purchasing an additional 237,406 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,754,000 after purchasing an additional 163,318 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $450,351,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after purchasing an additional 269,647 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Argus boosted their target price on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen upped their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.45.

CMI opened at $270.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.26 and a 200-day moving average of $243.01. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.32 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

