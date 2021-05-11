CUE Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $30,346.00 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 11th. During the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. CUE Protocol has a market cap of $880,329.05 and $30,346.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $115.57 or 0.00209386 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $389.12 or 0.00704973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00066656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00246379 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $658.68 or 0.01193331 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00030688 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.86 or 0.00724431 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

