CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSLLY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Macquarie upgraded CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CSL from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

CSLLY traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $107.99. 38,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,893. CSL has a fifty-two week low of $91.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.98. The stock has a market cap of $98.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from CSL’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. CSL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

