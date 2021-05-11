CryptoSoul Reaches Market Capitalization of $405,063.42 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 11th. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $405,063.42 and approximately $75.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00062440 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.46 or 0.00316081 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000645 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008605 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00029813 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010700 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000158 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 287,844,484 coins and its circulating supply is 281,751,123 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.