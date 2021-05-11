Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CRT)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 22.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of CRT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.97. 60 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,596. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $59.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cross Timbers Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.