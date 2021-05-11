Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at Cowen

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Cowen from C$14.00 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s previous close.

CRON has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cronos Group to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$5.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE CRON traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,625. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of C$6.54 and a 12-month high of C$20.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.41. The firm has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

