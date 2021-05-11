Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Given a $11.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CRON has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. CIBC lowered Cronos Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cronos Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $7.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 2.07. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $15.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,632,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,325,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 714,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $7,197,623.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,165,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,222,275.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,300,995 shares of company stock worth $23,851,386. Corporate insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cronos Group by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Cronos Group by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

