Critical Contrast: ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) and Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF)

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) and Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

ANSYS has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ANSYS and Where Food Comes From, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS 1 3 4 0 2.38 Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A

ANSYS presently has a consensus price target of $296.43, suggesting a potential downside of 8.27%. Given ANSYS’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ANSYS is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.4% of ANSYS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of ANSYS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.4% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ANSYS and Where Food Comes From’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS $1.52 billion 18.58 $451.30 million $5.51 58.65 Where Food Comes From $20.77 million 4.16 $1.35 million N/A N/A

ANSYS has higher revenue and earnings than Where Food Comes From.

Profitability

This table compares ANSYS and Where Food Comes From’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS 24.88% 12.09% 8.82% Where Food Comes From 6.11% 10.60% 6.59%

Summary

ANSYS beats Where Food Comes From on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization. It also provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; and electronics product suite that offers field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products. In addition, the company offers power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; SCADE product suite, a solution for embedded software simulation, code production, and automated certification; system simulation capability for the design of automated products; and optical sensor and closed-loop, and real-time simulation, as well as safety-certified embedded software solutions. Further, it provides Discovery product family for use in the simulation of product design; Ansys Granta products to give access to material intelligence; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching, as well as develops photonic design and simulation tools. The company serves engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, electronics, semiconductors, energy, materials and chemical processing, turbomachinery, consumer products, healthcare, and sports industries. It has a collaboration with Velodyne to develop software models of next-generation automotive lidar sensors. ANSYS, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc. provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. The company operates through verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education. The company also offers sustainability programs, compliance management, and farming information management solutions as software-as-a-service; maintenance, support, and software-related consulting services; and web-hosting services, as well as sells hardware. It serves beef and pork packers, organic producers and processors, and specialty retail chains. The company was formerly known as Integrated Management Information, Inc. and changed its name to Where Food Comes From, Inc. in December 2012. Where Food Comes From, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado.

