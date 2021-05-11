Critical Comparison: Metatron (OTCMKTS:MRNJ) versus Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Metatron (OTCMKTS:MRNJ) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Metatron and Match Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metatron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Match Group $4.76 billion 8.02 $431.13 million $4.53 31.30

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Metatron.

Profitability

This table compares Metatron and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metatron N/A N/A N/A Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Metatron and Match Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metatron 0 0 0 0 N/A Match Group 0 6 12 0 2.67

Match Group has a consensus target price of $153.26, indicating a potential upside of 8.08%. Given Match Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Match Group is more favorable than Metatron.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Match Group beats Metatron on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Metatron Company Profile

Metatron, Inc. operates as a public digital content distribution and mobile app company. It engages in various business sectors, including online dating, credit card processing, next-gen relational database development, search engine advertising optimization, and mobile device applications. The company's i-Mobilize business provides digital content distribution services for various mobile device platforms. Its Just Data business operates as a processing service provider, which enables businesses and individuals to accept transactional payments through channels, such as Internet, broadband, wireless, call centers, and brick and mortar. The company's PB Magic business offers Web design and development, custom programming, database integration, and other Internet-related services, as well as advertising creation and management for SEO and pay-per-click campaigns. Metatron, Inc. is based in Dover, Delaware.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

