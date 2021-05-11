CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,772 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $86,215,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 157.7% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $774,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $101.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.99. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.82.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

