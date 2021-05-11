Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $343.63 million for the quarter.

Shares of CPG opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $5.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

