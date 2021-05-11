Credit Suisse Group Trims Boralex (TSE:BLX) Target Price to C$48.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to C$48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.11.

Boralex stock traded down C$0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$35.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,432. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$26.75 and a 1-year high of C$56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.21. The company has a market cap of C$3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$193.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$194.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of Boralex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total value of C$29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,105.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

