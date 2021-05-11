Credit Suisse Group Raises Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $97.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 19.03% from the company’s previous close.

XYL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem stock opened at $119.80 on Tuesday. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,744 shares of company stock worth $1,963,307. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Xylem by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.