Credit Suisse Group Raises Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target to $43.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FLS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Flowserve stock opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

