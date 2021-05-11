Credit Suisse Group Lowers Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target to $36.00

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.27.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $624.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.48. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $53.73.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.84) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $186,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 137,225 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

