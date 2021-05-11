Credit Suisse Group Boosts Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target to $44.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its price target lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,823. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $40.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.81.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.36 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gtcr LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $116,155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,552,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,654,000.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.