Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.650-5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.08 billion.

Shares of NYSE:CR traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.58. 5,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,439. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. Crane has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $99.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.69.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crane will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

CR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.50.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.