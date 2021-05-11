Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $369 million-$381 million.

Shares of COUR opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. Coursera has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $62.53.

Get Coursera alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COUR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.20.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.