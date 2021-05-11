Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $369 million-$381 million.
Shares of COUR opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. Coursera has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $62.53.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on COUR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.20.
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
