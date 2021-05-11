Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at KeyCorp

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
COUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.20.
NASDAQ COUR opened at $34.80 on Monday. Coursera has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $62.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth $338,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth $450,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth $3,375,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth $148,011,000.
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
