Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at KeyCorp

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

COUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.20.

NASDAQ COUR opened at $34.80 on Monday. Coursera has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $62.53.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth $338,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth $450,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth $3,375,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth $148,011,000.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

