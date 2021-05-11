Costello Asset Management INC Invests $2.64 Million in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,277 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000. Southwest Airlines accounts for 1.8% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.2% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the airline’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $21,617,000. Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 27.8% in the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 13,655 shares of the airline’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,503 shares of the airline’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,379,726. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.80.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

