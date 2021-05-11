Costello Asset Management INC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 292.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 443,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,361,000 after purchasing an additional 27,554 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 28,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period.

SCHD stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,295. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.18.

