Costello Asset Management INC Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $736,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 881,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 301.3% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 59,375 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.72. 963,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,844,699. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $76.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

