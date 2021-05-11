Costello Asset Management INC Acquires 535 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

NYSE WTRG remained flat at $$46.76 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,366. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $48.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.02.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

