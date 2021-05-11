Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cosan Limited is an energy and infrastructure company. It also involved in n fuel distribution, sugar and ethanol production and natural gas distribution. Cosan Limited, formerly known as COSAN LTD, is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cosan in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSAN opened at $16.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.26. Cosan has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $17.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth $980,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth $158,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth $1,116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth $30,000.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

