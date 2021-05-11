Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Cosan Limited is an energy and infrastructure company. It also involved in n fuel distribution, sugar and ethanol production and natural gas distribution. Cosan Limited, formerly known as COSAN LTD, is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cosan in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth $980,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth $158,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth $1,116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth $30,000.
Cosan Company Profile
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃzen Energia, RaÃzen CombustÃveis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃzen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.
Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cosan (CSAN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.