Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $149,000 Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.90 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

