Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1537 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.03. 527,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,753. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.22. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $13.65.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Sr Wilcox, Sr. bought 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $32,756.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

