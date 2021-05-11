Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (CLM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1602 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $13.81.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
