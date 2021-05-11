Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (CLM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1602 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $13.81.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

