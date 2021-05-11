Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

NYSE CNR traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,737. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. Cornerstone Building Brands has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $15.64. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $11.53.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $602,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,135,475 shares of company stock worth $13,704,333 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.