Cormark Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Galiano Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.12.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GAU. Zacks Investment Research raised Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Galiano Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Desjardins lowered Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Galiano Gold from $2.90 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Galiano Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.37.

GAU opened at $1.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

