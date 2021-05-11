CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.67 EPS

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The asset manager reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $5.38. 2,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 24.26 and a quick ratio of 24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $17.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 5.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

