CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.67 EPS

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The asset manager reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CORR stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.44. 2,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,553. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 24.26 and a quick ratio of 24.26. The stock has a market cap of $74.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is 5.22%.

Several research firms have commented on CORR. DA Davidson raised shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

