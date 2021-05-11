Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Senior Officer Sells C$41,700.00 in Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total transaction of C$41,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 314,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,309,380.

Peter Michael Holbek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Peter Michael Holbek sold 5,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.75, for a total transaction of C$23,750.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Peter Michael Holbek sold 7,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total transaction of C$28,770.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Peter Michael Holbek sold 25,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00.

On Thursday, February 25th, Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total transaction of C$69,200.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Peter Michael Holbek sold 12,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total transaction of C$35,040.00.

TSE:CMMC opened at C$4.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.44 and a 1-year high of C$5.07.

CMMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.94.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

