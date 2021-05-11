Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 172,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,301,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 247,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after buying an additional 182,767 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $46.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.58 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.87. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $722.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HI. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

