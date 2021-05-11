Convergence Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $822,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Upwork by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 96,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 34,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

UPWK opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average is $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -152.84 and a beta of 2.15.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $11,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,642,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,604 shares of company stock worth $13,253,281 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

