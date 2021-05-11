Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 567 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,280,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 8,390.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,034,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,753,000 after buying an additional 2,998,938 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after buying an additional 1,821,796 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,524,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,699,000 after buying an additional 889,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.49 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.54.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.